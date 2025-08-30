What Is A QNED TV And Is It Different Than OLED?

Shopping for a new TV can be quite the daunting task, especially when you consider all the odd-sounding acronyms you'll be exposed to. If you've done any kind of research, we're willing to bet you've seen terminology like UHD, 60Hz, and HDMI 2.1 featured everywhere from websites to product boxes. You may have also come across two TV descriptors: QNED and OLED.

QNED is actually a marketing term that LG uses for its mid-tier to premium range LED-LCD TVs, which feature Mini-LED lighting and quantum dot-enhanced colors. We're willing to bet you've heard of QLED TVs, and QNED is simply what LG calls a majority of its own QLED sets.

While a few different TV companies produce OLED TVs, LG has developed an industry-leading reputation for this particular type of panel technology, ditching LED backlighting altogether in favor of a self-emissive display. When it comes to AV knowledge, your friends at BGR know a thing or two about how QLED and OLED TV displays work, and we want to share the facts about these two modern picture technologies.