What's The Biggest SSD You Can Buy In 2025?

If you're like most PC gamers, you know the struggle of never having enough storage for all your games. It's especially true these days, with games like "Baldur's Gate 3" requiring 150GB of available storage. As the gaming industry continues to push the limits of graphics and detail, there is no end in sight. The only solution is a bigger storage drive. But not just any old HDD will do. They're too slow, that's why the PS5's high-speed SSD has made loading screens a thing of the past. What you need is a large-capacity SSD that can deliver both on storage and speed.

Technically, you could go out and buy the biggest SSD on the market. There's nothing stopping you, except for the eyewatering price, of course. The Solidigm is a 122.88TB PCIe 4.0 SSD that retails for $15,500, though it can be found on sale for as little as $14,500. While this is catered to the data center market, anyone with enough zeroes in their bank account can buy one. The only hiccup is that, because of its size and PCIe connector, it's not compatible with anything else besides a PC — it won't work on a laptop, PS5, or Steam Deck. But, hey, if you've got the money and a PC, why not? You can download every game of the year nominee for the past five years and still have space leftover.