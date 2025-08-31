Your iPhone Has A Built In VPN Feature - Here's How To Use It

As connected technology keeps advancing and becomes more ingrained in our everyday lives, user privacy is becoming more important than ever. With researchers recently showing that ChatGPT can be easily hacked, privacy and security are on everyone's mind. If you browse the web, one of the best ways to stay protected while doing so is with the use of a virtual private network (VPN).

There are many brands of VPNs on the market, but they all essentially work in the same way. VPNs work to protect the user by creating a secure connection and forwarding the traffic on a user's network through a virtual encrypted tunnel. This tunnel serves to hide a user's internet traffic from prying eyes, including their ISP and any third parties.

Smartphone makers have even gotten into the VPN game, with Google's Pixel phones now featuring a built-in VPN. Apple has always been strongly committed to protecting user data as well with features such as threat notification and App Tracking Transparency. While the company doesn't have a traditional VPN built into its devices as of yet, it does offer something pretty close in what Apple calls iCloud Private Relay.