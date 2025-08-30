This Distant Black Hole Looks Like The Eye Of Sauron From Lord Of The Rings

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" books or those who enjoyed Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning movie versions of the story will be familiar with the Eye of Sauron. It was the name given to the way the primary antagonist of the story, Sauron, watched his war unfold and searched for the One Ring. Mounted at the top of Barad-dûr, the eye resembled a black hole surrounded by flame.

A new discovery brought this villain to mind when a team of researchers was trying to understand how powerful jets from blazars can accelerate particles to extremely high energies, producing both gamma rays and neutrinos. Their findings were published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal under the title "Looking into the jet cone of the neutrino-associated very high-energy blazar PKS 1424+240" on August 12, 2025.

In this study, the researchers focused on a blazar called PKS 1424+240 (blazar is a term for a galaxy powered by a black hole). The blazar they studied looked very similar to the Eye of Sauron, and their research into it can help to explain what is referred to as the Doppler factor crisis.