This Light Bulb Has Been On For Over A Century – Here's How It Works

It's still unclear when this special lightbulb was first made and switched on. But we know it was installed at Livermore fire station in 1901, back in the day when horse-drawn fireman carts were answering the call. It was manufactured by Shelby Electric Company of Ohio, and it was among the first light bulbs produced for commercial use.

The centennial bulb was designed by French engineer Adolphe Chaillet, and it was produced in the late 1890s. The glass was hand-blown, and the whole bulb was made thicker than any you would find in today's market. Originally, it was designed to operate on a modest 30 to 60 watts of power. Over time, it was dimmed down to only 4 watts. Nevertheless, it still glows a dark orange, and it serves as a mini flashlight during the dark for the bay area of the fire station.

Over its lifetime, the light bulb survived numerous power outages and several relocations. It hit the headlines on more than one occasion, but the main event was in 2015, when it reached the millionth hour of burning. A big party was thrown at the fire station, and even some state representatives attended. Today, this lightbulb has its own live webcam, and yes, people do watch it online to make sure it's still burning. The firefighters consider the centennial lightbulb to be the oldest crew member, in service for 124 years (as of 2025). They treat it with utmost respect. In 1976, when the bulb was moved to a new building, it had a full fire crew escort, and it was transported in a specially made box to ensure its safety.