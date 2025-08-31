This Light Bulb Has Been On For Over A Century – Here's How It Works
We live in a world where smartphones last for about 2.5 years, and even the best light bulbs fizzle out unexpectedly when you need them the most. That said, here is one bulb defying the odds, a miracle of light. This light bulb has been on for over a century. Imagine that someone turned it on way before the Titanic set sail, and it has never been turned off. Well... almost never.
Nestled in the fire station of Livermore, California, the famous light bulb was first turned on in 1901. Believe it or not, it served six generations of firefighters, helping them find their way around with its warm amber glow. This originally 60-watt centennial champ was turned off once, just so the light could be moved from one fire station building to another, and a few times for maintenance-related reasons. Nevertheless, the Guinness World Records lists the famous bulb as the longest-burning lightbulb in history, and rightfully so. So, how does this light bulb last for so long? Is it an alien technology? The truth is a bit more conventional and very much nerdy. The centennial bulb is an ode to stellar craftsmanship, durability, and invention.
The story behind the centennial bulb
It's still unclear when this special lightbulb was first made and switched on. But we know it was installed at Livermore fire station in 1901, back in the day when horse-drawn fireman carts were answering the call. It was manufactured by Shelby Electric Company of Ohio, and it was among the first light bulbs produced for commercial use.
The centennial bulb was designed by French engineer Adolphe Chaillet, and it was produced in the late 1890s. The glass was hand-blown, and the whole bulb was made thicker than any you would find in today's market. Originally, it was designed to operate on a modest 30 to 60 watts of power. Over time, it was dimmed down to only 4 watts. Nevertheless, it still glows a dark orange, and it serves as a mini flashlight during the dark for the bay area of the fire station.
Over its lifetime, the light bulb survived numerous power outages and several relocations. It hit the headlines on more than one occasion, but the main event was in 2015, when it reached the millionth hour of burning. A big party was thrown at the fire station, and even some state representatives attended. Today, this lightbulb has its own live webcam, and yes, people do watch it online to make sure it's still burning. The firefighters consider the centennial lightbulb to be the oldest crew member, in service for 124 years (as of 2025). They treat it with utmost respect. In 1976, when the bulb was moved to a new building, it had a full fire crew escort, and it was transported in a specially made box to ensure its safety.
How is it still working?
So, how did this Methuselah of light bulbs outlive all of its younger and more modern smart LED light bulbs? The secret is in old engineering when "built to last" wasn't just a slogan. It was made by hand with thick carbon filament, which is stronger and lasts longer than the modern tungsten filaments used today. The high nitrogen atmosphere inside the centennial bulb also contributes to its endless life.
But it's not all about how it was made. The centennial bulb had a pretty good life. It was always operated on low and steady wattage (down to only 4 watts today), ensuring there were no temperature fluctuations. It was also always kept on, so stress from repeatedly turning it on and off was avoided. Good craftsmanship paired with stable power is a recipe for eternal glow. One can't deny that luck also played a role in the bulb's longevity. There's no magic involved, just good-old engineering from a century ago.