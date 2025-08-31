How To Use iOS's Powerful Clean Up Feature On iPhone

Apple's Clean Up tool was introduced as part of the first batch of Apple Intelligence features announced during the WWDC 2024 keynote. Alongside Writing Tools, improved Siri, priority notifications, and the ability to record and transcribe calls in the Notes app, Clean Up was made available with iOS 18.1. This Photos app feature is capable of identifying and removing distracting objects in the background of a photo without altering the subject.

However, unlike other AI applications like Samsung's Galaxy AI that can almost recreate your face, Apple takes a more conservative approach. Owing to this, the results may not be perfect in some scenarios. Still, the company continues to perfect its models with every update, which means that it has already improved significantly from iOS 18.1 to iOS 18.6, and will only get better as the iOS 26 update cycle continues.