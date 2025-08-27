Apple's iPhone 17 Event Invite Hints At Possible New Features And Products

It's almost time for Apple's iPhone 17 event. With invites for its "Awe dropping" now sent, we couldn't help but wonder whether this year's September keynote invite could be hinting at possible new products or features being unveiled during the conference.

While, historically, Apple has introduced new iPhone and Apple Watch models in its September event, the invite usually hints at new product colors, functionalities, or something Apple is focusing on, such as the camera, a new titanium frame, etc.

So what could be this year's secret hints? Starting with the name, "Awe dropping" could indicate that Apple has a one-of-a-kind announcement to make, which might be the long-rumored ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. After all, if this device is only 5.5mm thick, this would mean Apple would be able to break its own record of the thinnest iPhone ever released. Still, there's even more we could take from the iPhone 17 invite, and what else it might possibly hint at.