Apple's iPhone 17 Event Invite Hints At Possible New Features And Products
It's almost time for Apple's iPhone 17 event. With invites for its "Awe dropping" now sent, we couldn't help but wonder whether this year's September keynote invite could be hinting at possible new products or features being unveiled during the conference.
While, historically, Apple has introduced new iPhone and Apple Watch models in its September event, the invite usually hints at new product colors, functionalities, or something Apple is focusing on, such as the camera, a new titanium frame, etc.
So what could be this year's secret hints? Starting with the name, "Awe dropping" could indicate that Apple has a one-of-a-kind announcement to make, which might be the long-rumored ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. After all, if this device is only 5.5mm thick, this would mean Apple would be able to break its own record of the thinnest iPhone ever released. Still, there's even more we could take from the iPhone 17 invite, and what else it might possibly hint at.
Apple's event invite alt-text has a few clues
X user Aaron was first to report on Apple's alt-text for the Apple event invite, detailing how Apple describes its event logo: "The Apple logo radiates with a blue gradient and is cast in thermal colors that merge from cool blue to yellow to hot red and from the top of the Apple stem all the way to the bottom of the Apple logo. The Apple logo radiates with a cool blue color. Additional thermal colors of hot red and yellow flow outward from the center of the logo."
In addition to that, on Apple's main website, users can interact with the logo by touching it. The most likely references could be towards Apple's long-rumored blood pressure sensor on the Apple Watch Series 11 or a fancier thermal management, as the latest iPhone Pro models usually overheat, and Apple is expected to add a metal part to cooldown these devices on more demanding tasks.
Finally, and most obviously, the interactive Apple logo hints at the recently-announced Liquid Glass design, which is the main characteristic of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. While we shouldn't discard possible new iPhone colors being teased (such as the orange iPhone 17 Pro or Blue Sky iPhone 17 Air), these are BGR's main guesses regarding the iPhone 17 event invite.