Apple Sends Out Invites For 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event On September 9
Apple just sent out invites for its upcoming "Awe Dropping" event on September 9. Held at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, the event is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 models, new Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro 3.
Following previous years, the event will take place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9. The iPhone 17 event invite was delivered just a day after the company seeded beta 8 of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.
That said, after almost a year of the iPhone 16 and months of speculation regarding its successor, we're closer than ever to getting a first look at this and other devices. Below, we're gathering some of the most notable rumors regarding the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, the three new Apple Watch models expected to be announced, and Apple's AirPods Pro 3.
Expectations for the iPhone 17 models
Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 17 models this year. While the regular model is expected to be very similar to the iPhone 16, with improved selfie camera capabilities and a new A19 chip, the other three models are expected to get bigger upgrades.
With Apple rumored to replace the iPhone Plus with an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the company is betting on this unique device to highlight it can still innovate. This smartphone is expected to feature a single rear camera, the A19 chip, and the company's C1 5G modem. The main goal of this iPhone is to try to differentiate it from what Apple has been doing in recent years, as it's also planning a bold schedule for the next few years.
Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a redesign with a camera bar module. Apple will also upgrade them with three 48-megapixel lenses, the A19 Pro chip, and 12GB of RAM. Rumors suggest that they will also ditch the titanium frame in favor of aluminum.
Three Apple Watch models might launch next month
Following a middling Apple Watch release last year, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 during the iPhone 17 event. Little is known about these releases, but Apple is expected to unveil a new S11 SiP. This processor will reportedly be similar to the S10 and S9, which means the company might continue to support the same features across previous models.
However, the Series 11 and Ultra 3 models are expected to get 5G capabilities, with the latter getting support for satellite connectivity, following the Google Pixel Watch 4 release. Apple might also increase the display size of the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Rumors also suggest that blood pressure measurement is coming to the Apple Watch, although it could work similarly to the sleep apnea detection, which means it might detect whether you're experiencing high blood pressure, but won't give you a proper diagnosis.
AirPods Pro 3 and iOS 26 RC could also be part of the keynote
Apple might introduce the all-new AirPods Pro 3 during the iPhone 17 keynote. So far, rumors expect Apple's best earbuds to get the new H3 chip, which will improve audio quality and other technologies, a heart rate monitor similar to the Powerbeats Pro 2, and a Live Translate feature that has been spotted in iOS 26 beta code.
We can also speculate that these earbuds might get improved battery life, ANC, and Transparency Mode, while still featuring a slimmer case. After all, these are upgrades Apple made when introducing AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4.
Last but not least, the company will likely make the Release Candidate versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 available later that day, followed by the official release the week after. There's also a possibility we could see a new Apple TV 4K, new iPad models, or new AirTags. However, Apple might save these releases for later this year.