Apple Sends Out Invites For 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event On September 9

Apple just sent out invites for its upcoming "Awe Dropping" event on September 9. Held at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, the event is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 models, new Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro 3.

Following previous years, the event will take place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9. The iPhone 17 event invite was delivered just a day after the company seeded beta 8 of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

That said, after almost a year of the iPhone 16 and months of speculation regarding its successor, we're closer than ever to getting a first look at this and other devices. Below, we're gathering some of the most notable rumors regarding the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, the three new Apple Watch models expected to be announced, and Apple's AirPods Pro 3.