iOS 26 And iPadOS 26 Beta 8 Now Available With New Features And Fixes

As Apple enters the final stretch of beta testing for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, the eighth developer betas of each upcoming OS update are now available. With iOS 26 beta 8 and iPadOS 26 beta 8, we expect Apple to continue polishing the software ahead of the Release Candidate versions, which should be available shortly after the iPhone 17 event in September.

With iOS 26 beta 7, Apple added a few new tweaks. The most notable was a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature — which is also available on iOS 18 — but Apple also added a new Drafts tab in the Messages app and a new toggle for the Adaptive Power feature, along with general improvements and stability refinements to have the updates ready for public consumption.

With the Release Candidate versions just around the corner, iPhone and iPad users are getting ready for one of the biggest upgrades to their devices in years. As we've noted multiple times in recent weeks, iOS 26 is the most notable upgrade to the iPhone's software since iOS 7, and iPadOS 26 brings the iPad one step closer to replacing your laptop.