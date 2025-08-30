How To Connect Your Amazon Fire Stick Remote To A New TV
Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are among the best streaming devices, as they are affordable, snappy, and provide access to a wide range of apps and games. They are also easy to set up and move from one television to another, as they operate independently. So, it's convenient to carry them around with you on tours and trips to enjoy a consistent and reliable entertainment experience.
While you typically don't need to re-pair a Fire TV Remote with the streaming stick when changing TVs, the Fire TV Stick's Equipment Control function may require you to set it up again if you are connecting the streaming dongle to a new TV, especially if it's a different model from the original TV.
Equipment Control relies on an HDMI standard called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC), and allows you to control devices such as your TV, soundbar, and AV receiver. It's only available on Fire TV Stick models that come with a remote featuring power and volume buttons. While all the latest Fire TV Sticks come with a remote with these buttons, older Fire TV Stick models, such as Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick, didn't have the same remote. The feature will also not work if CEC is unavailable or disabled on your TV. However, with both CEC and Equipment Control support present, the process of setting up your Fire TV remote to control a new TV's functions is fairly painless. Here's what to do.
How to pair Fire TV Stick's Equipment Control function to a new TV
When you connect your Fire TV Stick to a new TV and turn it on, it'll work just as it did on your original TV. However, it may not be able to control the TV's functions right away. To fix this, you'll have to tweak one important setting on your Fire TV Stick.
On your Fire TV Stick, open Settings by tapping on the gear icon. This will list the various settings that you can adjust on your Fire TV, including Equipment Control, which is typically listed in the second row. Open Equipment Control and select Manage TV, and then choose Change TV. You'll now receive a series of instructions on your TV; follow them to prepare your remote for the new TV. The number of steps can vary depending on your TV model; if your TV is a popular model, the Fire TV will recognize it easily. Otherwise, you will need to select it from a list of models.
If you have never enabled Equipment Control on your Fire TV Stick, instead of Manage TV, you'll get the Add TV option. Tap on that and follow the on-screen instructions. Once the setup is completed, you'll be able to turn your TV on or off and adjust its volume using the power and volume buttons on your Fire TV Stick remote, respectively.