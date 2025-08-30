How To Connect Your Amazon Fire Stick Remote To A New TV

Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are among the best streaming devices, as they are affordable, snappy, and provide access to a wide range of apps and games. They are also easy to set up and move from one television to another, as they operate independently. So, it's convenient to carry them around with you on tours and trips to enjoy a consistent and reliable entertainment experience.

While you typically don't need to re-pair a Fire TV Remote with the streaming stick when changing TVs, the Fire TV Stick's Equipment Control function may require you to set it up again if you are connecting the streaming dongle to a new TV, especially if it's a different model from the original TV.

Equipment Control relies on an HDMI standard called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC), and allows you to control devices such as your TV, soundbar, and AV receiver. It's only available on Fire TV Stick models that come with a remote featuring power and volume buttons. While all the latest Fire TV Sticks come with a remote with these buttons, older Fire TV Stick models, such as Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick, didn't have the same remote. The feature will also not work if CEC is unavailable or disabled on your TV. However, with both CEC and Equipment Control support present, the process of setting up your Fire TV remote to control a new TV's functions is fairly painless. Here's what to do.