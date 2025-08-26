Your Fire Stick Remote Can Control Your TV's Volume – Here's How To Pair It

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is basically a streaming device. It comes with a remote, some cables and batteries, and an HDMI-CEC, which is technically the Fire Stick part. From it, you can use apps like Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more on your television. You can even use an internet browser with the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

From the Fire Stick, you can control your TV's volume. This makes your life easier if you have more than one remote. Controlling all aspects of your TV just through the Fire Stick is simpler and ensures two different remotes aren't communicating contradictory things to your television.

To control your TV's volume through the Fire Stick remote, first you'll need to pair the remote with your TV. After that, you can go under your TV's Settings to give it permission to control the volume. Sometimes things might go wrong, so checking for issues like low batteries or the HDMI-CEC port being disabled is essential for your remote to work properly.