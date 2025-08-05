How Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2nd Gen Compares To 1st Gen: Should You Upgrade?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's lineup of Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs is forever evolving, to the point that we now have more than one generation of the same product. One of the most popular Fire TV streamers, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, has two iterations: a 2021 edition and a newer 2023 model. If you own one of the older 4K Max models, you may be pondering whether it's worth upgrading to the newer version. Or, maybe you're thinking if it's going to save you a buck or two, perhaps you should go with the older hardware.

Unfortunately, it's been a minute since Amazon sold the 2021 edition brand-new, so even if you're able to get your hands on the older 4K Max, it's going to be through a third party. In any case, there are still a number of differences between the 2023 and 2021 4K Max worth mentioning. Here's everything you need to know about how the second-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) compares to its first-gen relative.