AirPods Pro 3 Leak Shows Redesigned Wireless Charging Case
Alongside the iPhone 17 and new Apple Watch models that Apple is expected to unveil at its "Awe Dropping" September event, there's also the all-new AirPods Pro 3. While previous rumors have pointed to a few internal changes, X user Majin Bu, who has a mixed track record of Apple leaks, says details regarding the new charging case for the AirPods Pro 3 have been unveiled by accessory manufacturer contacts.
According to this rumor, Apple will slightly reduce the size of the AirPods Pro 3 case. The design change could follow the one Apple introduced with the AirPods 4 case, which is 10% smaller than the previous generation. While Apple was able to deliver a more sleek design, the company also compromised on battery life for those earbuds.
Therefore, the slight reduction in size could possibly mean that Apple has rearranged the internals of the AirPods Pro 3 charging case without making its battery life better. The leak also suggests the lanyard loophole will still be available with this new iteration.
The AirPods Pro 3 could take another feature from the AirPods 4
Following Apple's reduction in size of the AirPods 4, the company also removed the physical pair button presented on the AirPods 3. This is also rumored to come to the AirPods Pro 3. According to Bu, Apple will continue to offer its automatic setup animation when opening the case of the earbuds, but also by double-tapping the front of the case until the status light flashes white.
This change makes the AirPods Pro 3 charging case more resistant, as Apple removes a button that could break or malfunction. That said, other rumors regarding these wireless earbuds suggest that the company is updating them with the H3 chip, which could help improve audio quality, Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode, while still unlocking new perks in the future.
With the AirPods Pro 2, Apple continues to add several new features with iOS releases, and the same is expected to happen with the third-generation AirPods Pro models.