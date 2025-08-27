AirPods Pro 3 Leak Shows Redesigned Wireless Charging Case

Alongside the iPhone 17 and new Apple Watch models that Apple is expected to unveil at its "Awe Dropping" September event, there's also the all-new AirPods Pro 3. While previous rumors have pointed to a few internal changes, X user Majin Bu, who has a mixed track record of Apple leaks, says details regarding the new charging case for the AirPods Pro 3 have been unveiled by accessory manufacturer contacts.

According to this rumor, Apple will slightly reduce the size of the AirPods Pro 3 case. The design change could follow the one Apple introduced with the AirPods 4 case, which is 10% smaller than the previous generation. While Apple was able to deliver a more sleek design, the company also compromised on battery life for those earbuds.

Therefore, the slight reduction in size could possibly mean that Apple has rearranged the internals of the AirPods Pro 3 charging case without making its battery life better. The leak also suggests the lanyard loophole will still be available with this new iteration.