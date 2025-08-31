Tired Of Google's Gemini Powered Search Summaries? Try This Search Engine Alternative

DuckDuckGo isn't hiding the fact that they're using AI-generated content too. However, they have a very different approach to AI. Instead of integrating AI into every search result, whether you want it or not, it gives users full control. You can opt to turn it on or off, and even decide how the AI will be used in your searches.

Instead of embedding AI answers at the top of every search, as Google does, DuckDuckGo offers optional AI tools. The DuckAssist is a feature that uses AI and generates short summaries from reliable sources such as Wikipedia and Britannica. Unlike Google's block of AI-written text, DuckAssist keeps the AI answers very short and to the point. It works only with certain straightforward questions you might ask. You also have an option to turn DuckAssist off and not get the summaries at all.

If you do want to use AI, but you're worried about privacy, DuckDuckGo has a solution. It provides a separate tool, called AI Chat, that gives you access to AI models such as OpenAI's GPT-4 or Anthropic Claude. However, this tool is independent of search, and it's designed with privacy in mind. None of the chats with AI are stored, and your identity isn't tracked. Also, DuckDuckGo can protect you from seeing images made by AI. Although this feature is new, and it's not entirely perfect (some AI-generated images still slip through), it's a very neat solution to the problem. Just toggle the settings to exclude AI-generated images, and all you'll get in your search results are real photos and illustrations made by real artists.