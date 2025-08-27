Google's New Pixel Care+ Is A Major Upgrade Over Its Old Device Protection Program
It's been nearly nine years since Google debuted its Pixel smartphone, but in all that time, the company never figured out device protection. While other vendors like Samsung and Apple offered solid subscriptions, Google's Preferred Care left a lot to be desired. Now, though, the company is introducing a new service called Pixel Care+, which looks to be a much better offering than Preferred Care ever was.
Most notably, with Pixel Care+, subscribers will pay $0 for screen and battery repairs, which previously had extra charges associated with them according to older support documents on Preferred Care. Additionally, Google says it will include genuine parts in the service that it offers, and priority support for devices that are covered under the subscription.
These are all massive changes, especially as Google has had a hard time managing its hardware repairs in the past. Hopefully, this new support plan catches the Pixel up with its competition when it comes to post-purchase support.
Support for more than just the Pixel 10
What's especially notable is that Pixel Care+ isn't exclusive to the Pixel 10 lineup. Instead, Google says it will offer its Pixel Care+ device protection program for all of the following devices:
- Pixel 10 series
- Pixel 9 series (Pixel 9a included)
- Pixel 8 series (Pixel 8a included)
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Watch 2 and newer
- Fitbit Ace LTE, Versa 4, Inspire 3, Charge 6, Sense 2
Google will offer the subscription as both a monthly and two-year fixed plan, though you'll only be able to subscribe for up to 60 months if paying monthly. Additionally, those who purchase a new device on Google Fi will only be able to subscribe with the monthly plan. Those who purchase outside of the Google Store or Google Fi can still subscribe to Pixel Care+, though they'll have to do so within 60 days of purchasing their device.
Pixel Care+ prices will vary depending on the device, so you'll pay slightly more per month for coverage of a Pixel 10 Pro Fold than you will a regular Pixel 10. For the Pixel 10, plans start at $9 per month or $179 for two years. Adding loss and theft protection brings the price up to $10 per month and $199 for two years. You can see the full breakdown in the official support document.