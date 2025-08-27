Google's New Pixel Care+ Is A Major Upgrade Over Its Old Device Protection Program

It's been nearly nine years since Google debuted its Pixel smartphone, but in all that time, the company never figured out device protection. While other vendors like Samsung and Apple offered solid subscriptions, Google's Preferred Care left a lot to be desired. Now, though, the company is introducing a new service called Pixel Care+, which looks to be a much better offering than Preferred Care ever was.

Most notably, with Pixel Care+, subscribers will pay $0 for screen and battery repairs, which previously had extra charges associated with them according to older support documents on Preferred Care. Additionally, Google says it will include genuine parts in the service that it offers, and priority support for devices that are covered under the subscription.

These are all massive changes, especially as Google has had a hard time managing its hardware repairs in the past. Hopefully, this new support plan catches the Pixel up with its competition when it comes to post-purchase support.