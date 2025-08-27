If You Like Taron Egerton's Smoke, You'll Love This Apple TV+ Series

This crime drama takes its inspiration from real events, following Keene as he's given a grim choice: Serve out his full sentence of a decade in minimum security prison — or risk everything by transferring to a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane. His assignment there is as dangerous as it is unusual: He's been asked to gain Larry Hall's trust, a man suspected of being a serial killer, and get him to admit the truth before an appeal can put him back on the streets. What follows is less a straightforward investigation into the truth than a battle of wills — a game of cat-and-mouse where Keene has to balance his own safety against his urgency for a confession.

The series, writes a reviewer for IndieWire, is "a tone poem more than a plot-driven television show. It interrogated masculinity in a way that invited people in with a crime story, only to leave them with a call for deeper introspection about how we all move through the world." That is to say: While "Black Bird" works as a tense thriller, it also operates on a deeper level and asks questions about power — as well as holding up a spotlight to the masks that men wear when they're forced into extreme situations.

For fans of "Smoke," "Black Bird" offers that same intensity but in a more claustrophobic narrative setting. It's easily one of the best crime dramas that Apple TV+ has debuted thus far.