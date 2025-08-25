The Biggest Apple TV+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In September 2025

I actually saw "Highest 2 Lowest" on the big screen over the weekend, but this is one of the rare movies that I wouldn't mind rewatching again once it hits Apple's streaming platform. Washington is magnetic as a somewhat egotistical record company owner whose son gets kidnapped and held for ransom. The movie, which has a strong 90% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, is the fifth collaboration between Lee and Washington and is a reinterpretation of "High and Low," Akira Kurosawa's 1963 movie which itself was inspired by Ed McBain's 1959 novel "King's Ransom."

Season 4 of the TV news-focused "The Morning Show," meanwhile, sees the return of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup, and it takes place against the backdrop of the now-complete newsroom merger. A few years have passed since the third season, and the story this time around is heightened by everything from conspiracy theories to deepfakes that are polarizing UBA's viewing audience more than ever before.

Then there's "Slow Horses," one of Apple's biggest hits that blends dark humor and spy drama around Gary Oldman's standout performance as the gruff spymaster Jackson Lamb. I've already screened the new season and can't say much about it yet, but you know by now what you're getting with this show: A new overarching plot from a villain, Lamb's charges at Slough House being their usual screw-up selves, and Lamb himself reminding us all once again that there's more to him than meets the eye.