The Biggest Apple TV+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In September 2025
Apple TV+ is packing its September lineup with some of the streamer's biggest releases in recent memory, from fan-favorite returning series to buzzworthy new titles. Spike Lee kicks things off with the streaming release on September 5 of his latest crime thriller "Highest 2 Lowest," starring Denzel Washington as a music mogul.
Just a couple of weeks later, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back behind the anchor desk when "The Morning Show" returns for its fourth season on September 17. The momentum continues on September 24 with the highly anticipated fifth season of "Slow Horses" — the hit spy drama led by Gary Oldman that's become one of Apple's signature series.
And before the month ends, Apple is dropping not one but two new projects on September 26: The romantic drama "All of You" and "The Savant," a limited series starring Jessica Chastain. We'll take a closer look at each of the upcoming new titles below.
Everything coming to Apple TV+ in September
I actually saw "Highest 2 Lowest" on the big screen over the weekend, but this is one of the rare movies that I wouldn't mind rewatching again once it hits Apple's streaming platform. Washington is magnetic as a somewhat egotistical record company owner whose son gets kidnapped and held for ransom. The movie, which has a strong 90% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, is the fifth collaboration between Lee and Washington and is a reinterpretation of "High and Low," Akira Kurosawa's 1963 movie which itself was inspired by Ed McBain's 1959 novel "King's Ransom."
Season 4 of the TV news-focused "The Morning Show," meanwhile, sees the return of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup, and it takes place against the backdrop of the now-complete newsroom merger. A few years have passed since the third season, and the story this time around is heightened by everything from conspiracy theories to deepfakes that are polarizing UBA's viewing audience more than ever before.
Then there's "Slow Horses," one of Apple's biggest hits that blends dark humor and spy drama around Gary Oldman's standout performance as the gruff spymaster Jackson Lamb. I've already screened the new season and can't say much about it yet, but you know by now what you're getting with this show: A new overarching plot from a villain, Lamb's charges at Slough House being their usual screw-up selves, and Lamb himself reminding us all once again that there's more to him than meets the eye.
All of You and The Savant
Finally, Apple is closing out the month with two very different projects dropping on the same day: "All of You," a new film about love and second chances, and "The Savant," a limited series that leans into mystery and psychological drama.
Apple's official summary for "All of You," which stars Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots: "Best friends since college, Simon (Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots) drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they've missed out on a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?"
In "The Savant," Chastain plays an investigator with a perilous mandate: She tries to stop domestic terrorists before they pull off attacks by infiltrating extremist groups in order to beat them at the source.