This Overlooked Hailee Steinfeld Apple TV+ Series Needs To Be On Your Watchlist

When Apple TV+ debuted in November 2019, it took the streaming road less traveled and launched with just a handful of original TV series — declaring its focus to be on quality over quantity. If you were a Day 1 subscriber like I was, then you might remember one of the most unique of that early bunch of titles, "Dickinson," a playful yet modern approach to the story of the life of Emily Dickinson. It stars Hailee Steinfeld as the 19th-century poet who wrote hundreds of poems over her lifetime and who died at 55 in her family's home in Massachusetts.

Over its three seasons, Apple puts a modern twist on her story, with visuals that certainly look period-appropriate but juxtaposed against a modern soundtrack and contemporary dialogue — all of which presented the poet in a fresh, original light. At the time, I didn't necessarily suspect this particular Apple drama had anything in the way of broad appeal, but I'll confess that I was very wrong in that regard. One bit of proof: You rarely see this happen, but for what it's worth, the show is currently sitting on identical 92% critics' and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Long story short, "Dickinson" remains one of the strongest entries in the early catalog of Apple's streaming series. And while the final season wrapped back in late 2021, it remains a timeless binge for anyone who missed it the first time around.