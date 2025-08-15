This Overlooked Hailee Steinfeld Apple TV+ Series Needs To Be On Your Watchlist
When Apple TV+ debuted in November 2019, it took the streaming road less traveled and launched with just a handful of original TV series — declaring its focus to be on quality over quantity. If you were a Day 1 subscriber like I was, then you might remember one of the most unique of that early bunch of titles, "Dickinson," a playful yet modern approach to the story of the life of Emily Dickinson. It stars Hailee Steinfeld as the 19th-century poet who wrote hundreds of poems over her lifetime and who died at 55 in her family's home in Massachusetts.
Over its three seasons, Apple puts a modern twist on her story, with visuals that certainly look period-appropriate but juxtaposed against a modern soundtrack and contemporary dialogue — all of which presented the poet in a fresh, original light. At the time, I didn't necessarily suspect this particular Apple drama had anything in the way of broad appeal, but I'll confess that I was very wrong in that regard. One bit of proof: You rarely see this happen, but for what it's worth, the show is currently sitting on identical 92% critics' and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
Long story short, "Dickinson" remains one of the strongest entries in the early catalog of Apple's streaming series. And while the final season wrapped back in late 2021, it remains a timeless binge for anyone who missed it the first time around.
Why Dickinson still deserves your time
Apple TV+ has spent the past six years carving out a niche for itself by avoiding the streaming world's obsession with churning out endless content. Rather than overwhelming viewers with an impossibly large catalog of titles, the iPhone maker's service focuses on curating as many bangers as possible — from the global hit "Ted Lasso" to sci-fi dramas like "Silo" and "Foundation." That approach has also allowed shows like "Dickinson" to shine, both when they've initially debuted as well as long after they've ended.
Created by Alena Smith, "Dickinson" takes the world of the poet behind "Because I could not stop for Death" and reimagines it with a modern sensibility. Whatever might have bored you about Dickinson's life in your high school English literature class is absent here; sharp humor, surrealism, and a soundtrack featuring artists like Billie Eilish ensure you'll be riveted from start to finish. And Steinfeld carries the story with a bold and unconventional performance that brings Dickinson so vividly to life, while Jane Krakowski and others round out an overall top-tier ensemble cast.
If you skipped "Dickinson" when it first aired, now's arguably the perfect time to give it a try. At just three seasons, it's an easy, rewarding binge — and a great example of what happens when a streaming platform like Apple's gives creators room to fully realize their vision.