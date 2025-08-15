This Underrated Apple TV+ Miniseries Adapts Stephen King's Favorite Book

It's easy to forget just how much good stuff is buried deep in the Apple TV+ catalog. For every headline-making hit like "Ted Lasso" or "Slow Horses," there are smaller, quieter projects that slipped under the radar — sometimes unfairly so. The Stephen King adaptation "Lisey's Story" is arguably one of them.

Based on what the author has called his favorite of all his novels, the 8-episode miniseries on Apple's streamer blends mystery, romance, and psychological horror into something that's as much about grief as it is about supernatural danger. King himself adapted the book for television, giving the show a patina of creative authenticity.

Starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, "Lisey's Story" stands out (at least to viewers like me) for its haunting visual style. It's not everyone's cup of tea, for sure, but if you don't mind horror and you're willing to slow down and let it draw you in — it's quite possible that you'll find yet another Apple TV+ gem hiding right here in plain sight.