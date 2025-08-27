This Concept Phone's Battery Lasts Almost A Week, But You Can't Actually Buy It

Chinese phone manufacturer Realme has revealed a new phone that blows away the competition with a massive 15,000mAh battery. The company estimates that the phone's battery can last up to five days on a single charge and three months of standby in airplane mode, making it one of the most exciting upgrades we've seen on a smartphone in years. But there's one very important caveat: You can't buy the phone.

The main reason that you can't pick up a Realme 15000mAh is because it's just a proof of concept. Realme has no plans to actually mass produce this device, but there's also the fact that the only way that Realme was able to create a battery this powerful in such a thin form factor — the device is only 8.99mm (roughly 0.35 inches) thick — is by using a 100% silicon anode battery. For a little extra context, the thickness of the concept phone is only a little thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which sports a 5,000mAh battery.

If Realme actually did plan to put this phone on store shelves anytime soon, we'd be worried. Silicon-carbon batteries are exciting, but they come with their own set of safety concerns, and 100% silicon batteries are even riskier.