Microsoft Is Fixing One Of Windows 11's Most Annoying Bluetooth Issues

I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for ways to remove as many wires from my PC setup as possible. That often means going wireless, and while some systems rely on their own dongles to power their wireless connections, others use the tried-and-true technology of Bluetooth. However, on Windows 11, there's an issue: Some Bluetooth devices suddenly see a drop in quality when the user activates voice chat.

Microsoft recently shared a post discussing this particular problem, even going so far as to highlight an incident similar to the one I noted above, where a player is enjoying "Forza Horizon 5," but when they join a voice chat with their friend, the quality of the sound produced by their Bluetooth headset suddenly drops. This is just one of a few issues plaguing Windows 11 right now, as some users reported the latest Windows 11 update killed their SSDs.

Up until now, Windows 11 users had little choice other than to put up with this issue, which Microsoft has pinned the blame for on Bluetooth Classic Audio. But why is that? Well, the company says that the sudden drop in quality is happening because of how the technology works.