New Proton Security Feature Lets Your Friends And Family Access Your Account In Emergencies

Proton said in a blog post that Emergency Access is a "highly requested feature." If enabled, it ensures that all the content locked behind strong encryption continues to be available while a user is incapacitated. Without Emergency Access enabled on an account, the emails, passwords, documents, and files protected by encryption would be inaccessible. Only the account password can unlock that content. The company can't unlock encrypted apps; that's the whole point of encryption. The same would happen with a password-protected iPhone. Only the password can unlock the device. Apple can't do it.

The Emergency Access menu seen in the images above and below will be available in the Proton apps starting Thursday. Users will be able to access the menu and set up to five trusted contacts who will receive access to the account under specific rules. An invited person can access the account immediately if the user approves it, or after a custom wait time. The Emergency Access feature can add peace of mind to Proton users looking to be prepared in case of unforeseen circumstances.

What's important to note here is that Proton users won't give other people unrestricted access to their accounts. The Proton user would have to approve any account access request. Most people will deny those requests if they can still access their Proton apps. Setting a custom wait time means a contact can get access to someone's Proton data automatically after that time passes. If you choose a 7-day wait time like in the examples above and below, a family or friend will have access seven days after one of their access requests goes unanswered, a sign that you might be incapacitated.