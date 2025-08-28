Apple May Delay Features For UK Users Due To Proposed 'EU-Style' Rules

After Apple threatened to remove iCloud features due to the UK government seeking a backdoor on users' encrypted data, the company is now warning the region against adding "EU-style rules," which could result in the delaying of features for its UK users.

According to the BBC, Apple is trying to avoid intervention from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a regulation similar to the EU's Digital Markets Act, which the company has been required to follow for over a year.

Now, the company says the CMA's approach "undermines the privacy and security protections our users have come to expect, hampers our ability to innovate, and forces us to give away our technology for free to foreign competitors." With the CMA, the UK wants to give developers more tools to thrive and create better apps, so Apple would have to allow third-party marketplaces, payment systems, and even better interoperability between third-party devices, such as smartwatches.

That said, if the UK forces Apple to comply with the CMA, the company could delay features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.