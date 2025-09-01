Is YouTube TV Actually Worth It? Here's Why You Might Want To Avoid It In 2025

YouTube isn't just for watching people film their pets in their homes anymore. This media channel has become a giant, in part driven by YouTube TV. The premium service boasts over 100 live TV channels, including Fox, CNN, and ESPN. It also offers unlimited DVR space and is streaming compatible with devices like Amazon's Fire TV and Xbox. There is no annual contract; instead, you pay a monthly fee for use.

In the age of streaming services for people who left cable behind, or those who never had cable, YouTube TV is one of many options. Sling TV boasts similar live TV channels for a monthly fee. There are also on-demand streaming services like Discovery+ and Disney+. We also can't forget the launch of ESPN's new streaming option that recently rocked the WWE fanbase due to the increase in price.

However, YouTube TV may not be worth what you pay for it. YouTube TV is subject to carriage agreements, meaning the shows you want may come and go. It's also very expensive, leaving users desperate to find ways to lower their bill by even $10 for six months. It begs the question of whether it's worth the cost at all, considering all the content that you might never use.