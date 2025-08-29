How Much Battery Life Does iOS 26's Adaptive Power Feature Really Save?

It won't be long before iPhone users can download iOS 26. With iOS 26 beta 8 and IOS 26 public beta 5 now available to testers, Apple likely only has the Release Candidate (RC) version to ship before the final build launches in September.

That said, it's very unlikely that Apple between now and September 15, which is when we expect iOS 26 to be officially released. While we have tested several of the new features coming in Apple's new software updates, one that stood out and deserved a more thorough examination was Adaptive Power Mode, which rumors suggest could be a vital addition for the iPhone 17 Air.

Apple says that with Adaptive Power Mode activated, the iPhone can extend battery life by making performance adjustments when the battery usage is higher than normal, such as lowering the display brightness, slowing down certain activities, or turning on Low Power Mode at 20%. However, after a few weeks of testing, Adaptive Power Mode made little to no difference on the battery life of an iPhone 16 Pro Max.