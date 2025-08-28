PS6 Handheld Being Heralded As A ROG Xbox Ally X Killer In New Leak

According to Moore's Law is Dead (MLiD), the new PS6 handheld will sport an AMD Canis APU, with 4 Zen 6c Cores, 2 Zen 6 Low Power (LP) cores, and 16 RDNA 5 CUs. This should, the leaker notes, put the PS6 handheld on firm ground to outperform the ROG Xbox Ally X. Additionally, the handheld from Sony is expected to support a dock — just like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck do.

These latest leaks don't include the device's RAM, though based on its competition, it's fair to assume it will feature 16GB on the low end, though possibly up to 24GB or more. Additionally, MLiD says that the dock could feature a memory controller with the option to run up to 48GB of RAM, which would give the handheld plenty of extra memory to work with when docked.

Beyond the leaked specs, MLiD also outlined what he thought the PS6 handheld might cost, at least based on the components needed to build the device. Based on that alone, he suggests that it could cost anywhere from $399 – $499. That's much lower than the expected prices of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, which are rumored to retail for $549.99 and $899.99, respectively, though no U.S. pricing has been confirmed as of yet. Of course, we'll need to wait for official reveals to know exactly how the PS6 handheld will stack up to Xbox's handheld.