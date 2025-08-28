What Would Happen If We Got Rid Of Daylight Savings Time?

We use the term Daylight Savings Time (DST) to refer to the time when the clocks are moved forward one hour in March. This is commonly referred to as "springing forward". Daylight Savings Time then ends when we move the clocks back one hour in November, or "fall back". During that period, we are in Daylight Savings Time as opposed to Standard Time.

New Zealand entomologist George Hudson formally proposed the idea for Daylight Savings Time in the late 1800s, but it wasn't until World War I, from 1914 through 1918, that it first caught on in Europe. It was seen as a way to save on energy by lengthening the daylight hours in the evening. The United States implemented the Uniform Time Act of 1966 for Daylight Savings Time, and today, most of the states in the U.S. still observe DST, except for Hawaii and some parts of Arizona.

What would happen, then, if we got rid of Daylight Savings Time? Research suggests that there might be fewer car accidents and fewer health problems, ranging from insomnia and anxiety to strokes and heart attacks. A world without DST would keep our bodies' natural rhythms more aligned with Earth's own seasonal cycles. That said, not everyone is in favor of ending DST.