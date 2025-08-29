Beats Teases The Powerbeats Fit: 6 Improvements These Earbuds Could Get

Following the release of the Powerbeats Pro 2 early this year, Beats is readying new earbuds with the Powerbeats Fit. While the company has maintained mystery about this product, we can only assume it's going to replace the 2021 Beats Fit Pro by getting a handful of new features, in addition to a rebrand.

Once these earbuds are released later this fall, Beats will have two earbuds lineups: The Buds one, for an effortless listening experience, and the Powerbeats one, with a focus on athletes and people who enjoy working out.

When the Beats Fit Pro were released in 2021, they were as good as the first-generation AirPods Pro, but with a better fit, and they featured a small in-ear hook and USB-C support. At the time, these earbuds were considered the perfect AirPods Pro replacement if Apple's earbuds were falling from your ears.

However, with the release of the AirPods Pro 2 and now the Powerbeats Pro 2, these earbuds started to become outdated compared to these other products. With a third-generation of the AirPods Pro also expected to land soon, these are the improvements Beats could be readying for the Powerbeats Fit.