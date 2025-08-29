Beats Teases The Powerbeats Fit: 6 Improvements These Earbuds Could Get
Following the release of the Powerbeats Pro 2 early this year, Beats is readying new earbuds with the Powerbeats Fit. While the company has maintained mystery about this product, we can only assume it's going to replace the 2021 Beats Fit Pro by getting a handful of new features, in addition to a rebrand.
Once these earbuds are released later this fall, Beats will have two earbuds lineups: The Buds one, for an effortless listening experience, and the Powerbeats one, with a focus on athletes and people who enjoy working out.
When the Beats Fit Pro were released in 2021, they were as good as the first-generation AirPods Pro, but with a better fit, and they featured a small in-ear hook and USB-C support. At the time, these earbuds were considered the perfect AirPods Pro replacement if Apple's earbuds were falling from your ears.
However, with the release of the AirPods Pro 2 and now the Powerbeats Pro 2, these earbuds started to become outdated compared to these other products. With a third-generation of the AirPods Pro also expected to land soon, these are the improvements Beats could be readying for the Powerbeats Fit.
Here's what could be new with the Powerbeats Fit
Improved H chip: Since the Beats Fit Pro featured the Apple H1 chip, the company could add the H2 or the upcoming H3 audio chip to these earbuds. While the newer one could unlock more capabilities, it will automatically improve sound quality, ANC, and Transparency Mode.
Tweaked design: While Beats offered us a first look at these earbuds on athletes, it's unclear how much it tweaked the design. However, after four long years since their debut, it's likely that the company has tweaked the internal and external parts of these earbuds.
More ear tips: The next-generation of the Fit lineup will likely offer more ear tip options, as Beats has been offering five different tips for the Powerbeats Pro 2.
Wireless charging: The Beats Fit Pro didn't feature wireless charging, so it's very likely that Beats could be readying support for this technology.
Better battery life: Another improvement that the Los Angeles-based company could add is better battery life. The previous generation had six hours of listening time and up to 18 hours by the charger. The Powerbeats Pro 2 offer 10 hours of listening time in a single charge and up to 45 hours in total, so the company has room to really improve the battery life of this product.
Heart rate sensor: If Beats is differentiating the Buds lineup from the Powerbeats one, it's only natural that the Powerbeats Fit should feature a heart rate sensor.