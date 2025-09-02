Is Your Smart TV Too Slow? Here's How To Fix It

You've had a long day at work. You want to relax and watch your favorite TV shows while you eat dinner. But your TV is being slow. Videos are buffering; there is a noticeable lag when watching shows, and it seems to take forever to load a new screen. This is not how a normal TV should behave, and no — you're not being impatient. It's a sign that something is slowing down your smart TV's performance, and it needs to be fixed.

Smart TVs have become the standard in today's world. They are televisions that can connect to the internet and run various apps and streaming services like Netflix or Disney+. While they work well for the most part, even the best smart TVs from top manufacturers tend to slow down with time. If you're experiencing slowdowns on your TV, you can tackle it by first checking for a software update and then removing unused apps to free up storage.