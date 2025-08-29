UK Pressed Apple Even For iCloud User Data, Document Reveals

Ten days ago, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the UK government had agreed to withdraw its demand for Apple to offer a "back door" for its encryption data. However, a new document reveals that the UK government wanted access to even basic iCloud data. The Financial Times reported that although the U.S. has claimed that it has been able to convince the British government otherwise, the original request for Apple users' data was more serious than first thought.

According to a legal filing seen by the publication, the UK government wanted access to users' encrypted data but also Apple's standard iCloud service. This court document was released by an independent judicial body handling complaints regarding UK security.

While Apple has threatened to shut down iCloud services in the region, which would mean no FaceTime or iMessage capabilities, the company already removed iCloud's optional extra layer of encryption, the Advanced Data Protection feature, from UK customers in February.