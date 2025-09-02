The Colorful Bioengineered Succulents That Actually Glow In The Dark

Up to this point, whenever plants glowed, it was thanks to bioluminescence, a naturally occurring process where chemicals like luciferin, luciferase, and oxygen run the show. Stir this molecular melting pot enough, and you get bioluminescent lighting. Organisms like foxfire fungi and Jack-o-Lantern mushrooms are renowned for their luminescent abilities, as are some species of jellyfish, squid, and fireflies. Scientists have even found three types of glow-in-the dark sharks!

Contextually, genetic modification can be a hot-button topic, even as it relates to plant life. Over the years, scientists have harvested bioluminescent materials from various fungi, injecting these chemicals into non-glowing plants, and the results are pretty astonishing. But after a successful batch of succulent experiments — in which phosphors were used to make plants glow, instead of bioluminescent elements — Liu and her team achieved a breakthrough.

Injecting plant leaves with microscopic afterglow particles has proved to be cheaper than genetic modification and less risky for overall plant health. Liu and her crew hypothesized that the phosphors would allow the succulents to deliver a powerful glow experience (sans photosynthesis), and they were right.

It took a minute to find the right balance between variables, including soil porosity, injection volume and pressure, and phosphor size, but once Liu's team settled on the mesophyll cell wall of the succulent's plant leaves, they struck gold (semi-literally). This is a part of the plant involved in photosynthesis, making it a natural choice for hanging onto Liu's phosphors. Charge the plants with all-day sunlight or LED bulbs, and you've got yourself an armada of glowing succulents.