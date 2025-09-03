The Most Expensive Tesla Model S Repairs Owners Will Encounter

The Tesla Model S has been for sale since 2012, being around for more than a decade now. This helped Tesla become a leader in the EV market, while other established automakers like Honda are still catching up — most recently with the Afeela 1 announcement. The Tesla Model S is loved by many for its stylish design, featuring a lot of power under the hood, and initially being priced incredibly well for its time.

This all-electric powerhouse comes with a lot of benefits for its consumers, but it also comes with a fairly high maintenance requirement. In many cases, these maintenance costs may actually be higher than those of a traditional gas-powered vehicle, and when you consider that Tesla ranks as one of the least reliable car brands, you'll probably see repairs sooner rather than later.

Understanding the potential of the underlying costs of owning a Tesla Model S — especially one out of warranty — is important. Maintenance and repair costs are often overlooked when purchasing a vehicle, let alone an all-electric one. A fantastic sticker price can lose it's shine when it's time to take that fancy new car in for repairs.