The Most Expensive Tesla Model S Repairs Owners Will Encounter
The Tesla Model S has been for sale since 2012, being around for more than a decade now. This helped Tesla become a leader in the EV market, while other established automakers like Honda are still catching up — most recently with the Afeela 1 announcement. The Tesla Model S is loved by many for its stylish design, featuring a lot of power under the hood, and initially being priced incredibly well for its time.
This all-electric powerhouse comes with a lot of benefits for its consumers, but it also comes with a fairly high maintenance requirement. In many cases, these maintenance costs may actually be higher than those of a traditional gas-powered vehicle, and when you consider that Tesla ranks as one of the least reliable car brands, you'll probably see repairs sooner rather than later.
Understanding the potential of the underlying costs of owning a Tesla Model S — especially one out of warranty — is important. Maintenance and repair costs are often overlooked when purchasing a vehicle, let alone an all-electric one. A fantastic sticker price can lose it's shine when it's time to take that fancy new car in for repairs.
The design of the Tesla Model S will cost you
What makes an all-electric Model S different from a traditional vehicle is its battery, a technology that is ever evolving and improving. The average cost to replace the battery in a Model S outside of warranty ranges anywhere between $12,000 and $15,000, and that's before labor costs are factored in. Model S owners should expect to pay roughly between $20,000 and $22,000 for a complete battery replacement.
Another interesting repair that many Tesla owners overlook is with regard to the door handles on the vehicle. Because of the design of the Model S, the door handles are flush and work on a retractable system. Paddle gears inside the handles can wear out, motors can seize and prevent extension, and harsh weather may damage the electronics. You should expect to pay upwards of $500 to repair a single door handle on your Model S.
One of the things that sets this car apart from many others is the design and implementation of the Tesla Media Control Unit (MCU). This all-touch system controls everything with regard to the vehicle, including cabin controls, suspension, doors, lights, and more. If the control unit fails, you can expect to pay upwards of $2,000 to replace or upgrade the MCU if your unit is out of warranty.
Lesser-known Model S repair costs
Most car owners will experience a cracked windshield at least once in the lifetime of their vehicle. Tesla Model S owners are no different, except for the generally higher cost of replacement. Owners have reported paying upwards of $1,500 to have their Model S windshields replaced after being damaged.
Because the Tesla Model S is all-electric, it needs to be charged to keep itself powered and on the road. This requires a charging port on the vehicle and introduces a new vector for potential failure. If your charge port fails, it's not uncommon to see a cost of over $900 to have it replaced. Thankfully, this is one part that mechanically minded people can replace themselves to save on repair costs.
Another impressive feature of the Tesla Model S is in what Tesla calls their Smart Air Suspension system. This provides enhancements to aerodynamics at highway speeds and adjustable ride heights, providing better driving conditions. But if something goes wrong and a replacement suspension is needed, owners can expect to shell out anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000, depending on the level of repair. Perhaps if Tesla can release their promised $25,000 electric vehicle, the pain of expensive repairs might not feel so bad.