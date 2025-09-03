5 Of The Largest Earthquakes Ever Recorded

Earthquakes account for some of the costliest natural disasters in history. They can literally reshape the planet. But how powerful can they get? That's a question humans have only recently been able to answer. We didn't actually develop the technology to measure an earthquake's size until the 1890s, when the first seismometers — highly sensitive instruments that record vibrations in the Earth's crust — debuted. Fast forward to the present, and we have the Global Seismographic Network, an interconnected chain of around 150 stations across the world. It ensures that almost no quake escapes detection — an effort that also involves the use of AI of late.

An earthquake's size is measured in magnitude, with the simple premise that a higher magnitude means a bigger earthquake. Magnitude is a logarithmic scale: Each whole-number increase represents a tenfold increase in recorded amplitude and about 32 times more energy release. A magnitude two earthquake is 10 times bigger than a magnitude one, and so on, with the most powerful quakes on record falling in the range of magnitude nine.

You've probably heard some people refer to the magnitude of an earthquake as the "Richter Scale," but that is outdated. The Richter Scale was an early magnitude scale introduced in the 1930s, and it actually had to be phased out because it couldn't measure the biggest quakes accurately. Today, we use an updated scale called Moment Magnitude. With it, we've been able to measure the five most powerful earthquakes on record, and they're beyond anything the old scales could have fathomed.