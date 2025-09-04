Starlink Vs. Viasat: Is There A Starlink Alternative Worth Using?

Those who live in rural areas often have limited internet options, so they depend on a reliable satellite dish to provide them with Wi-Fi. Those who travel like digital nomads or vanlifers depend on a portable satellite internet to take with them on the go so that they can still work. Both Starlink and Viasat are providers that are available across the country and offer service around the world, making both of them interesting options to compare.

Starlink is owned by SpaceX, an Elon Musk company, while Viasat is owned by its shareholders. Both Starlink and Viasat offer residential internet and on-the-go internet options. Both of them need to be plugged into a power source to work and both of them have unlimited data available for their residential plans. But that is where their similarities end.

Viasat boasts that it offers professional installation, something that Starlink does not. Starlink does, however, allow third-party installers in select locations. Those who are interested in the innovative new technology SpaceX is coming out with will be drawn to Starlink, especially the Starlink Mini, which is great for travelers. However, Starlink is also likely to drive away those who don't like the controversial figure of Elon Musk, and turn them into Viasat customers instead. In addition, both Starlink and Viasat differ in their affordability, the speeds they offer, and their overall transparency when it comes to price and resolving customer complaints.