When A Submarine Implodes, What Actually Happens?

When a sub implodes, there's no wreckage like you'd see from a plane crash or a ship that goes down. What's left is a debris field of mangled metal, broken parts, and pieces that got shredded by forces way beyond what any hull could handle. The sub usually fails at its weakest spots — where different sections connect, joints between materials, that kind of thing. Structural parts get ripped off. The air inside gets compressed so fast that it creates these violent shock waves that push outwards while the walls are collapsing inwards. You may find a deformed titanium cap here or a twisted chunk of steel there, but rest assured, everything else is going to get annihilated and turn into debris. When they went looking for Titan, the pieces were scattered everywhere on the sea floor. The titanium front section was sitting by itself, completely separated. The back end was stuck in the sea floor. What remained of the carbon fiber hull was in fragments, all warped and split apart from the pressure.

It's the same pattern with other submarine disasters. The Thresher debris covered thousands of feet at the bottom of the ocean, while the Scorpion split into two. The Kursk's forward compartment was torn down to nothing, thanks to the extreme pressure and heat. Rarely do the recovery crews have hopes of finding anyone alive down there. They mostly just send robots down to go through the spoils, use sonar to locate the bigger pieces, and then try to match what they find with the original blueprints. After all, an implosion isn't something you escape. It's a physics problem with one outcome, and the ocean always shows its work.