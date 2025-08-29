Change This Setting As Soon As You Get Your Pixel 10 For Smoother Visuals

To increase the refresh rate on your Pixel 10, you'll need to open your phone's Settings and navigate to the Display & touch menu. There are several settings you can change here, including brightness and appearance (like light and dark mode). If you scroll down a little, you'll see an option called Smooth display — it's located under the Other display controls section.

This feature is toggled off by default, locking the phone's refresh rate to 60Hz so it doesn't use more battery than it needs to. If you're not especially worried about battery life, turn on Smooth display. This will automatically increase the phone screen's refresh rate to 120Hz for content that supports it. The phone will display smoother visuals in games and certain apps.

Unlike the Pixel 10 Pro models, the base Pixel 10 can only swap between 60Hz and 120Hz. While both are technically OLED displays, they're different panel types. If you're rocking one of the more expensive variants, you can take full advantage of scalable refresh rates, which means the phone can range from 120Hz to as low as 1Hz depending on what's on the display. Jumping up to 120Hz will deplete your battery more quickly, but it's also one easy way to ensure your brand new phone feels as snappy and responsive as possible.