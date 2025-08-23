This Pixel 10 Feature Dramatically Reduces Battery Capacity (And You Can't Turn It Off)

There's plenty to get excited about when it comes to the Pixel 10 lineup. Not only do the devices offer Google's own version of MagSafe — called Pixelsnap — but the phones are also loaded with tons of useful AI features. One addition that you might not find exciting, though, is the fact Google plans to limit the battery in the Pixel 10 — and there isn't any way to stop it.

The "throttling," as some describe it, will kick in automatically after just 200 charging cycles, Google told Android Authority. From there, the battery's maximum voltage will be incrementally adjusted until 1,000 charge cycles have been reached. Google says that this is to "help stabilize battery performance and aging." This appears to build off Google's previous work on the Pixel 9a, which received a mandatory "battery health assistance" feature earlier this year, which had a similar impact on that particular device.

While the feature was mandatory on the Pixel 9a, Google did force it on other Pixel devices at the time. However, with the release of the Pixel 10, battery health assistance will once again be a mandatory feature that you cannot disable.