Pixel 10 Just Got Its Own Version Of One Of The iPhone's Best Features
We've seen a ton of rumors and leaks swirling about Google's next lineup of smartphones and it looks like more than a few have actually panned out. During today's Made By Google event, the tech giant not only debuted each of its new Pixel 10 devices, but it showcased a highly-anticipated feature that even the Galaxy S25 lineup missed out on: Pixelsnap charging.
To be fair to Samsung and the S25, you can still use magnetic accessories with those devices. However, they are only what phone manufacturers call Qi2 ready — meaning they can support Qi2 charging but don't have magnets built into the device. As such, they require special cases with magnets to take full advantage of Qi2 chargers. This won't be the case with the Pixel 10 lineup, though, as the phones are Qi2 certified — meaning all four new models have the magnets built into the devices themselves.
MagSafe has long been one of the best features that the iPhone offers. Not only does it give you an array of different accessories — which Google wasted no time introducing alongside the Pixel 10 this week — but it also makes charging extremely easy by ensuring the device is always lined up exactly how it needs to be with the charger you're using. We heard rumors that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would be Qi2 certified, but Google has now confirmed that every device in the Pixel 10 lineup will benefit from it.
A new world of accessories
With the addition of Qi2 certification, Pixel 10 is also gaining access to an assortment of new accessories. Alongside being compatible with existing MagSafe items, Google also plans to release its own new accessories, including the Pixelsnap Charger and an optional stand that you can connect the charger to — Google says the charging stand will even work with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold when it is unfolded, allowing you to charge your device while also taking full advantage of the Fold's larger screen.
You'll be able to snap any Qi2-certified device onto the charger puck to charge at 15W, including the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold. Users with a Pixel 10 Pro XL will be able to take advantage of 25W charging when using the Pixelsnap Charger.
Google is also launching an assortment of new Pixelsnap compatible cases, which will allow you to make use of MagSafe accessories without having to remove your phone from the case. The company also plans to launch what it calls the Pixelsnap Ring, which looks like Google's take on the PopSockets MagSafe-compatible accessory. It's also possible that Google could launch additional Pixelsnap accessories in the future, though these offerings are a solid start.