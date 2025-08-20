Pixel 10 Just Got Its Own Version Of One Of The iPhone's Best Features

We've seen a ton of rumors and leaks swirling about Google's next lineup of smartphones and it looks like more than a few have actually panned out. During today's Made By Google event, the tech giant not only debuted each of its new Pixel 10 devices, but it showcased a highly-anticipated feature that even the Galaxy S25 lineup missed out on: Pixelsnap charging.

To be fair to Samsung and the S25, you can still use magnetic accessories with those devices. However, they are only what phone manufacturers call Qi2 ready — meaning they can support Qi2 charging but don't have magnets built into the device. As such, they require special cases with magnets to take full advantage of Qi2 chargers. This won't be the case with the Pixel 10 lineup, though, as the phones are Qi2 certified — meaning all four new models have the magnets built into the devices themselves.

MagSafe has long been one of the best features that the iPhone offers. Not only does it give you an array of different accessories — which Google wasted no time introducing alongside the Pixel 10 this week — but it also makes charging extremely easy by ensuring the device is always lined up exactly how it needs to be with the charger you're using. We heard rumors that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would be Qi2 certified, but Google has now confirmed that every device in the Pixel 10 lineup will benefit from it.