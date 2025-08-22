Google's Pixel 10 Is Loaded With AI Photo Features, But It'll Tell On You If You Use Them

Google initially joined up with the C2PA back in 2024, as a way to show users when a photo had been edited or generated with AI. The company has since been working to help develop the latest version of Content Credentials and is even building it directly into Google Search. This means that any photo with C2PA metadata will be instantly identifiable thanks to the little "cr" watermark.

Google already supports this new standard in Google Lens, Images, Circle to Search, and it will be viewable in the Google Photos app within the next few weeks. With the Pixel 10 adopting C2PA as a core component of the phone's photo experience, we wouldn't be surprised to see other smartphone manufacturers following suit in the near future.

This is a much needed step in helping moderate AI-generated content, especially since it is getting harder to tell if something was made with AI. It's also nice that you'll also be able to see the credentials even if the image wasn't generated with AI, as it will help alleviate concerns, especially if people can see the photo came from a device or app that supports the standard. Considering Trump's AI plan for America is all about limiting moderation, it's encouraging to see Google and others stepping up to fill in the gaps.