5 Ways To Use Your Laptop's USB-C Port To Level Up Your Device

You might be able to get away with the so-so resolution of your webcam during a video conference call, but there's no excuse for bad audio. If you're using the laptop's onboard mic, your AirPods, or wired earbuds, your audio probably doesn't sound great. The good news is you can easily fix that with an external USB microphone. There are a lot of models to choose from, but here's an unorthodox idea: Get one meant for a camera. It sounds like a quirky pick, and it is, but there are advantages.

Rode's VideoMic GO II is a perfect example. It's small, portable, and comes with a durable shock mount and a pop filter — all you need is a small Joby tripod. It has a 3.5mm audio output port to use with a camera, but what's great about this mic is the USB-C port, which lets you connect to your phone or laptop to get Rode-quality audio for your calls. This is a directional shotgun microphone, meaning it does a great job of ignoring noise coming from behind or around the device. It mostly picks up audio from the source it's pointed toward, making it a solid choice if you're using it in a noisy, crowded space. The VideoMic GO II also has a leg up on other USB microphones because it has access to the Rode Central, Rode Reporter, and Rode Connect. Using this software, you can adjust gain, add a high-pass filter, and also use fun sound effects.

For a more traditional option that's also portable and much more affordable, consider the HyperX SoloCast. It's only $59.99, and it has a sturdy stand can swivel the microphone to your preference.