Marshall Unveils Heston 60 Soundbar And Sub 200 Subwoofer For Powerful Home Audio
Early this year, Marshall debuted the Heston 120 soundbar, its first entry to the home audio market. With Dolby Atmos and DTS-X technologies, the company added 11 drivers to deliver spatial audio with rich bass. Now, to expand this new lineup, the company is unveiling the new Heston 60 soundbar and the Heston Sub 200 subwoofer.
Marshall calls the Heston 60 its "compact but mighty" TV soundbar, as the company wants to offer options for a broader range of televisions and spaces. In this case, the Heston 60 is perfect for those who have less space at home but still want premium sound. That said, the audio company wants its customers to have a great experience with both products.
The new Marshall Heston 60 soundbar features a similar look to the Heston 120 with tactile controls, a woven salt-and-pepper fret and PU leather finish, something we also see in other products from the company, such as the new Kilburn 3 speaker. The Heston 60 offers Dolby Atmos capabilities, multi-wireless connectivity, sound modes, and the ability to choose between placing it on a TV bench or mounted to the wall.
"For Heston 60, we took inspiration from the Heston 120, putting extra focus on instrument separation and clear vocals, while still producing powerful sound for its size. Our intention was to also tailor it to be great for TV and movies without compromising its sound for music," said Ed Camphor, audio technology and tuning lead at Marshall.
Marshall expands home audio lineup with its first-ever subwoofer
In addition to the new Heston 60, Marshall also offers customers the ability to power up the experience with the new Heston Sub 200, its first-ever subwoofer. Marshall says it delivers "colossal" bass performance in a classic design.
Users can take advantage of custom presets, enhanced sound modes, and the ability to calibrate this subwoofer with the Heston 60 for the best sound experience in the user's room. As usual in Marshall products, its app is a key part of the experience.
"The Heston Sub 200 is designed to enhance the TV setup, adding an extra, deep bass that you can feel. Whilst our larger soundbar, Heston 120, is engineered to be a stand-alone unit with great bass performance, this subwoofer allows for even deeper bass for those who want it," said Anders Olsson, senior product manager at Marshall.
Both Marshall's Heston 60 and Heston Sub 200 come in black and cream options. The soundbar is priced at $699.99 and the subwoofer at $599.99. Customers can pre-order at marshall.com with sales beginning on September 23.