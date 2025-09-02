Marshall Unveils Heston 60 Soundbar And Sub 200 Subwoofer For Powerful Home Audio

Early this year, Marshall debuted the Heston 120 soundbar, its first entry to the home audio market. With Dolby Atmos and DTS-X technologies, the company added 11 drivers to deliver spatial audio with rich bass. Now, to expand this new lineup, the company is unveiling the new Heston 60 soundbar and the Heston Sub 200 subwoofer.

Marshall calls the Heston 60 its "compact but mighty" TV soundbar, as the company wants to offer options for a broader range of televisions and spaces. In this case, the Heston 60 is perfect for those who have less space at home but still want premium sound. That said, the audio company wants its customers to have a great experience with both products.

The new Marshall Heston 60 soundbar features a similar look to the Heston 120 with tactile controls, a woven salt-and-pepper fret and PU leather finish, something we also see in other products from the company, such as the new Kilburn 3 speaker. The Heston 60 offers Dolby Atmos capabilities, multi-wireless connectivity, sound modes, and the ability to choose between placing it on a TV bench or mounted to the wall.

"For Heston 60, we took inspiration from the Heston 120, putting extra focus on instrument separation and clear vocals, while still producing powerful sound for its size. Our intention was to also tailor it to be great for TV and movies without compromising its sound for music," said Ed Camphor, audio technology and tuning lead at Marshall.