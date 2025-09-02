Following Latest Lawsuit, OpenAI Is Bringing Parental Controls To ChatGPT

OpenAI continues to make headlines for a wide variety of reasons. One of the most notable, though, is tied to a recent lawsuit against the company which alleges that the online chatbot contributed to the suicide of a 16-year-old boy. The lawsuit, which has been brought against the company by the teen's parents, appears to be making waves at the company, as OpenAI has announced plans to approach what it deems "sensitive content" in a different way. Additionally, the company says that it will be implementing parental control systems within ChatGPT sometime in the next 120 days.

"Our work to make ChatGPT as helpful as possible is constant and ongoing," the company wrote in an announcement post today. "We've seen people turn to it in the most difficult of moments. That's why we continue to improve how our models recognize and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress, guided by expert input."

The post then continues by highlighting some of the ways OpenAI plans to address these concerns, noting that all of these plans are being put into effect within the next 120 days or so. No exact release dates were given, but it at least seems like the company is taking its CEO's comments about improving and providing a safer system seriously.