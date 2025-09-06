5 Best iPhone Fast Chargers According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It has been five years since Apple stopped including a power brick in the iPhone box. So, whichever iPhone model you buy today, including the upcoming iPhone 17 series, you will need to source your own USB charger unless you already have one on hand. While spending even more money on a charger after shelling out for the iPhone is a bummer, there is a silver lining; this gives you the opportunity to get the best charger for your specific needs, and you don't have to limit yourself to official Apple chargers.

Fortunately, Apple makes it relatively easy to pick an iPhone fast charger. All you need from a power brick is support for the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) charging standard and the ability to deliver at least 18W of power. Although unlike some other manufacturers, Apple doesn't reveal the specific top charging speeds of iPhone models, it's generally believed that a 20W charger is more than enough to fast charge your iPhone. While you may be able to achieve a slightly quicker charging speed with a 30W adapter on some iPhone models, the difference in charging time is not significant. With all that in mind, here are some of the best-rated iPhone fast chargers you can buy right now.