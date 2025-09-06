5 Best iPhone Fast Chargers According To User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It has been five years since Apple stopped including a power brick in the iPhone box. So, whichever iPhone model you buy today, including the upcoming iPhone 17 series, you will need to source your own USB charger unless you already have one on hand. While spending even more money on a charger after shelling out for the iPhone is a bummer, there is a silver lining; this gives you the opportunity to get the best charger for your specific needs, and you don't have to limit yourself to official Apple chargers.
Fortunately, Apple makes it relatively easy to pick an iPhone fast charger. All you need from a power brick is support for the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) charging standard and the ability to deliver at least 18W of power. Although unlike some other manufacturers, Apple doesn't reveal the specific top charging speeds of iPhone models, it's generally believed that a 20W charger is more than enough to fast charge your iPhone. While you may be able to achieve a slightly quicker charging speed with a 30W adapter on some iPhone models, the difference in charging time is not significant. With all that in mind, here are some of the best-rated iPhone fast chargers you can buy right now.
Anker 523 Charger
Anker's dual-port 523 Charger is an excellent buy for any iPhone owner. It's relatively compact and can deliver up to 47W of power, which is divided into 20W and 27W when charging two devices simultaneously. So, even if you are topping up two iPhones, you'll still get fast charging on both devices. Additionally, it can provide up to 45W of power via a single USB-C port to juice up your MacBook Air or any other USB PD-compatible laptop if needed.
Most buyers appreciate the Anker charger's solid construction quality and the built-in foldable prongs that make it easy to carry around or store. This sentiment is reflected in the impressive average rating of 4.8 from almost 5,000 user reviews on Amazon. However, some users do mention that unfolding the pins can take a bit of effort, and the power brick could be smaller, but neither of the two criticisms is really a deal-breaker.
The Anker charger will set you back $30 and comes in three colors to match your aesthetic.
Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro
If you need a no-frills, affordable USB-C fast charger for your iPhone, it's hard to go wrong with the Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro. Although it carries a list price of $26, it's typically sold for less than $20, making it a great value, especially since it comes from a reputable accessories brand.
The Spigen offering has a single USB-C port and can deliver up to 20W power, enough to fast charge any iPhone model. It also utilizes a Gallium Nitride (GaN) chipset for improved thermal performance and power efficiency compared to traditional silicon-based power bricks. You'll also appreciate the presence of foldable pins and the included 24-month warranty, which could come in handy, as a very small portion of buyers mention getting malfunctioning units.
Otherwise, the Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro has received largely positive feedback, with an average rating of 4.7 from over 3,800 reviews on Amazon. Buyers like the power brick's compact design and good performance.
Ugreen Nexode Pro Ultra-Slim Charger
Looking for an iPhone charger to fit in a narrow space? You can consider the Ugreen Nexode Pro Ultra-Slim Charger. As the name suggests, it has a very slim profile and needs less than 1.5cm of space, which is about the same as the diameter of an AA battery. The compactness, combined with the included foldable pins, makes the charger a good choice for travel as well.
It houses three USB ports, including two Type-C's that are ideal for topping up your iPhone or iPad. And as the charger can provide up to 65W power, it's also suitable for charging laptops and handheld gaming consoles.
It's slightly more expensive than our other recommendations at a list price of $56; however, if you wait for a bit, it's often discounted to less than $50. Another notable little detail to keep in mind, as mentioned by some users, the Ugreen offering tends to get hot, which causes it to throttle the charging speed to avoid mishaps. This is expected from a slim charger, as there is less room for heat dissipation. Despite the overheating, it's well-liked and has an average rating of 4.6 from over 600 reviews on Amazon. Users also praise its solid build quality and sleek design.
Anker Nano Travel Adapter
If you frequently travel out of the country or need a power brick for your upcoming trip, the Anker Nano Travel Adapter makes a lot of sense. It's a nifty gadget from Anker that combines a travel adapter with a USB charger, giving you the best of both worlds. It has four built-in plug types to support the power sockets in over 200 countries, including Australia, Europe, and the U.S.
The Anker Nano Travel Adapter features two USB-A and two USB-C ports; one of the Type-C ports is good for 20W, making it suitable for charging your iPhone. You can use the other ports for juicing up your mobile accessories, such as the Apple Watch or AirPods. Remember, if you connect multiple devices simultaneously, the power reaching each device will decrease. There is also an AC socket onboard that'll come in handy for connecting a laptop charger or low-powered AC electronics.
Users find many of its features to their liking, including its small size, multiple port availability, and reasonable pricing. The only drawback for some is that the AC socket has only two prongs, making it incompatible with electronics that come with plugs having three prongs. The Anker offering is priced at $26 and has received an excellent average rating of 4.6 from over 650 reviews on Amazon.
Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank
Wall adapters are great when you have access to a power socket, but that's not always the case. When you are on the road, you will need a portable charger, like the Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank, to juice up your iPhone. This value-for-money gadget has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh and can deliver up to 45W of power to connected devices; this means, at full charge, it can top up any iPhone from 0 to 100% at least once, if not more, and at the same fast charging speed as your wall adapter.
Another highlight of the Baseus offering is the built-in USB-C cable, which removes the need to carry around your own charging cable. However, if you have an iPhone with a Lightning port, there is a USB-C port to plug your own power cable into too. You also get a USB-A port for any mobile accessories or Quick Charge 3.0-compatible phones.
The Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank carries a price tag of $40 and garnered an average rating of 4.6 from over 300 user reviews on Amazon. Some of the positives highlighted by its buyers include its compact design, built-in digital display, and fast charging speed. A small fraction of users also mention that their units failed after only a few months of use. Fortunately, the company offers a two-year warranty to address such issues.
How these products were selected
All our iPhone fast charger recommendations were chosen after careful consideration. We focused on power bricks that received generally favorable reviews from verified buyers and had an average rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon. We also looked for USB PD support and the ability to deliver at least 20W of power. Moreover, our recommendations include a diverse selection of iPhone chargers to cater to different needs and budgets.