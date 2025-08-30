When The iPhone 17 Will Be Available To Buy

Apple has scheduled the iPhone 17 event for September 9. The "Awe Dropping" keynote is expected to introduce four new iPhone 17 models, three new Apple Watches, and the third-generation of the AirPods Pro.

While we wait for the company to confirm or surprise us with its announcements, customers are getting ready to hit that pre-order button as soon as they can to be among the first to get the new devices. Unlike other years, it seems Apple hasn't faced any issues with production, so getting any of the four iPhone 17 models feels like it might be a summer breeze.

On the other hand, customers had difficulties buying iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models in other years due to disruptions, exclusive components (such as the 5x telescope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max), or a specific color being too popular.

That said, here's when you should expect to pre-order and buy the new iPhone 17 models.