When The iPhone 17 Will Be Available To Buy
Apple has scheduled the iPhone 17 event for September 9. The "Awe Dropping" keynote is expected to introduce four new iPhone 17 models, three new Apple Watches, and the third-generation of the AirPods Pro.
While we wait for the company to confirm or surprise us with its announcements, customers are getting ready to hit that pre-order button as soon as they can to be among the first to get the new devices. Unlike other years, it seems Apple hasn't faced any issues with production, so getting any of the four iPhone 17 models feels like it might be a summer breeze.
On the other hand, customers had difficulties buying iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models in other years due to disruptions, exclusive components (such as the 5x telescope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max), or a specific color being too popular.
That said, here's when you should expect to pre-order and buy the new iPhone 17 models.
Here's when Apple offered pre-orders and general sales for its iPhones
If Apple follows the trend, the iPhone 17 models will enter the pre-order stage on September 12, followed by the official release on September 19. At least, this is how the company has been tackling pre-sales and sales over the past few years.
While the new price of the iPhone 17 models is still unclear, the company shouldn't change the ordering process. Expect the first batch of new iPhones being available for the American, European, and Asian markets.
Here's when the company started pre-orders and general sales for the past iPhone models.
iPhone 16: Announced on September 9 (Monday), pre-orders started on September 13 (Friday) and it was released on the following Friday, September 20.
iPhone 15: Announced on September 12 (Tuesday), pre-orders started on September 15 (Friday) and it was released on the following Friday, September 22.
iPhone 14: Announced on September 7 (Wednesday), pre-orders started on September 9 (Friday) and it was released on the following Friday, September 16.
iPhone 13: Announced on September 14 (Tuesday), pre-orders started on September 17 (Friday) and it was released on the following Friday, September 24.
That said, the September 12 date for pre-orders and September 19 for the official release makes a lot of sense. BGR will let you know once Apple officially announces these products, the dates, prices, and more.