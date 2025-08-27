12 Announcements Expected At Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event
Apple's annual September event is almost upon us. With invites having recently been sent out for a keynote address on September 9 at Apple Park, the company is expected to announce several new devices, including some long-rumored products. As usual, Apple's September event is the most important keynote of the year for the company, followed by the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, which gave us a first look at the upcoming software updates being developed for current and new hardware.
Throughout this year's iOS 26 beta cycle, Apple has accidentally leaked multiple unannounced products that might make their debut during the September event. While we don't expect to see the company's rumored smart home hub, M5 Macs, or refreshed iPad models, there are several other products Apple might introduce during the event beyond the iPhone 17 series.
With so much set to be unveiled on September, here are the biggest announcements we expect from Apple's "Awe Dropping" iPhone 17 event, and other products that could be shown off for the first time this fall.
Four iPhone 17 models are in the works
The highlight of the event will be Apple's four new iPhone 17 models, including a base model, two Pro models, and an ultra-thin iPhone. Apple's regular iPhone 17 should be a relatively uneventful update, with an improved selfie camera and the new A19 chip being the only notable additions. As a result, Apple might spend a majority of the time talking about the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models.
Apple is rumored to ditch the iPhone Plus line in favor of the iPhone 17 Air. The best case scenario for Apple is that this ultra-thin device paves the way for more exciting iPhone models to come while making it clear that the company can still innovate. This device is expected to feature the A19 chip, a single rear camera with a new camera bar module, 8GB of RAM, and the C1 5G chip.
For the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to add a redesigned camera bar module with three 48-megapixel lenses. Other highlights include the A19 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and a metal chassis to improve thermal performance.
Three new Apple Watch models expected
Three new Apple Watch models are expected to be announced during the iPhone 17 event. While rumors about these devices haven't made headlines as often as Apple's upcoming iPhone models, we expect them to feature the new S11 System-in-Package (SiP).
The Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are expected to support 5G, with the Ultra 3 also getting satellite connectivity. Rumors also suggest that the company is finally ready to introduce blood pressure measurement. This long-rumored feature is expected to work similarly to the sleep apnea detection, which means users won't get a proper diagnosis but will receive alerts that might help detect early warning signs.
Finally, it's possible that Apple might make the display of the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 slightly bigger while still maintaining compatibility with previously released bands. We currently have no information about a possible price hike or improved storage.
AirPods Pro 3 with an upgraded chip
Alongside the iPhone 17 and new Apple Watch models, Apple should also reveal the AirPods Pro 3 in September. Apple's best wireless earbuds are expected to get several new features, including Powerbeats Pro 2's heart rate monitor. While these earbuds could improve the heart rate sensor to work alongside the Apple Watch, there are other features expected to land on these earbuds as well.
For example, a leaker expects Apple to make the charging case slightly smaller and remove the physical pairing button in favor of a capacitive one. With a new H3 chip, Apple's fourth-generation audio processor could greatly improve audio quality, including Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Modes. Plus, leaked iOS 26 code revealed that Apple wanted to add a Live Translation feature to AirPods Pro 2, so it's possible that the feature was pushed to the 2025 model and its upgraded H3 chip.
Release dates for iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and more
During the iPhone 17 event, Apple will likely reveal that the Release Candidate versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 will be available the same day, with the official release set for early the following week. Looking back to past years, Apple usually releases new software updates on the first Monday following its fall event.
More than just changing the names, all of these updates have the new Liquid Glass design language in common, which Apple calls the most important revamp to its operating systems since iOS 7. However, unlike iOS 7, Apple is bringing the same look and feel to all of its software.
iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be the ones to benefit the most from these changes, as Apple is improving the integration between iOS, iPadOS, and macOS with new multitasking and productivity features. The iPad and Mac now look more similar than ever thanks to the iPad getting more Mac-like features, including window tilling and menu similar to those you'd see on macOS.
Other new devices Apple might announce
As busy as the iPhone 17 event is shaping up to be, there's a chance that Apple might have even more products to announce during the keynote on September 9. These aren't as likely, but rumors about each have sprung up in recent months:
- New Apple TV 4K: Rumors suggest that Apple is readying a new Apple TV 4K. With an improved processor, this set-top box could feature Apple Intelligence capabilities for the first time ever, as Apple could be preparing to upgrade it with 8GB of RAM.
- AirTag 2: Continually popping up in rumors, the second-generation AirTag could arrive during the "Awe Dropping" event. Little is known about the next model, except that Apple wants to add a second-generation ultrawide-band chip and improved speakers.
- Revised Apple Vision Pro: Finally, Apple could take some time during the iPhone 17 event to introduce a revised Apple Vision Pro with the M4 or M5 chip. The spatial computer isn't expected to get thinner, lighter, or even look much different from the original version. For now, Apple reportedly just wants to update it with a more powerful processor.
While these products are less likely to be unveiled during the iPhone 17 event, another hardware event could already be in the works, as the company also has to introduce refreshed iPads and Macs in the near future.