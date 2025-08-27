12 Announcements Expected At Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event

Apple's annual September event is almost upon us. With invites having recently been sent out for a keynote address on September 9 at Apple Park, the company is expected to announce several new devices, including some long-rumored products. As usual, Apple's September event is the most important keynote of the year for the company, followed by the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, which gave us a first look at the upcoming software updates being developed for current and new hardware.

Throughout this year's iOS 26 beta cycle, Apple has accidentally leaked multiple unannounced products that might make their debut during the September event. While we don't expect to see the company's rumored smart home hub, M5 Macs, or refreshed iPad models, there are several other products Apple might introduce during the event beyond the iPhone 17 series.

With so much set to be unveiled on September, here are the biggest announcements we expect from Apple's "Awe Dropping" iPhone 17 event, and other products that could be shown off for the first time this fall.