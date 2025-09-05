How Much Cheaper Is It To Drive An Electric Vehicle Than A Gas Car In 2025?

When faced with the daunting task of purchasing a new car, the choice between buying a gas-powered car or an electric vehicle (EV) can be a complex one. Unless you are motivated by protecting the planet, the choice ultimately comes down to the lifetime cost of each type of car. Which one will be cheaper to own overall? How big of a range does this electric car get over the gas model?

Though EVs have been experimented with for a very long time, it wasn't until the 1990s that they hit their stride. This was thanks in part to the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment and the 1992 Energy Policy Act. Ongoing research into the impact of climate change and the role transportation plays in that has driven a boom in the EV industry.

Generally, EVs are cheaper to own than gas cars. Factors like fuel savings over time and the steadier electricity costs versus gas costs really deliver big on savings. However, gas cars still have some savings to offer when it comes to upfront purchase costs and insurance.