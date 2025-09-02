Android 16 Looks To Bring A Major Quality-Of-Life Upgrade To Google Maps

Google is hard at work improving Android 16. With the initial release of the OS, Google introduced Live Updates, which was essentially Android's answer to the iPhone's Live Activities. This lets you see up-to-date information on things like food orders, live sports scores, and more all in persistent notifications that stay pinned to the top of the notification drawer until you don't need them anymore.

It's a handy way to keep up with important information, especially if you're jumping between apps frequently. Now, it look like Google is bringing support for the helpful feature to one of its most popular apps: Google Maps. Reports from Android Authority suggest that some users running the latest version of the Android 16 QPR2 beta have spotted Google Maps notifications now appearing as Live Updates in the notification bar, as well as on the lock screen of their device.

That report includes some screenshots of what the new Live Update notification looks like, and it remains just as understated as Google Maps notifications in the past. It might still see some changes before the final version of the feature rolls out, but it shouldn't take much getting used to for Android users.