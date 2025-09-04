Roborock Launches Qrevo Curv 2 Pro And Updates Saros Z70 Robotic-Arm Vacuum

Ahead of the IFA 2025 show floor opening, Roborock has revealed several new products it will be showcasing during the event. Among the new products on offer, the Chinese company is upgrading its Qrevo Curv lineup with a Qrevo Curv 2 Pro model.

This mid-range robot vacuum is a BGR favorite. It has been updated with improved 25,000Pa suction and a new AdaptiLift Chassis to keep its mops from getting carpets wet while still being one of the company's slimmest robots at 7.98cm thin. This robot features a LiDAR scanner with a 360-degree navigation module and 100-degree rear view for cleaning in tight spaces. While its price hasn't been revealed in the U.S., it will cost €1,299 in Europe.

The company is also updating its controversial Saros Z70, which features a robotic arm. A software update will let users take pictures to define and label up to 50 additional objects in the app. This software will also let users interact with the Omnigrip with a new Programming mode. The drag and drop menu on the Roborock app can now be used to create custom-made programs "for fun."