Roborock Launches Qrevo Curv 2 Pro And Updates Saros Z70 Robotic-Arm Vacuum
Ahead of the IFA 2025 show floor opening, Roborock has revealed several new products it will be showcasing during the event. Among the new products on offer, the Chinese company is upgrading its Qrevo Curv lineup with a Qrevo Curv 2 Pro model.
This mid-range robot vacuum is a BGR favorite. It has been updated with improved 25,000Pa suction and a new AdaptiLift Chassis to keep its mops from getting carpets wet while still being one of the company's slimmest robots at 7.98cm thin. This robot features a LiDAR scanner with a 360-degree navigation module and 100-degree rear view for cleaning in tight spaces. While its price hasn't been revealed in the U.S., it will cost €1,299 in Europe.
The company is also updating its controversial Saros Z70, which features a robotic arm. A software update will let users take pictures to define and label up to 50 additional objects in the app. This software will also let users interact with the Omnigrip with a new Programming mode. The drag and drop menu on the Roborock app can now be used to create custom-made programs "for fun."
Roborock unveils new lawnmower series, washing machine, and more for European market
Since IFA usually focuses on the European market, Roborock also has a few exclusive products for the region, which could eventually make their way to the United States. Among the new devices are the new RockMow and RockNeo robotic lawnmowers. Roborock says the all-wheel drive on these robots will allow them to mow the lawn while climbing slopes of up to 39 degrees.
The company is also expanding its handheld vacuum with the new F25 family. The new F25 Ultra model uses high-temperature cleaning technologies to eliminate germs and clean stubborn stains without the need for harsh chemicals. This device is available for $799 in the U.S. and €799 in Europe.
The new Roborock H60 and H60 Hub series expand the company's offering of stick vacuum cleaners while introducing a new auto-empty dock. The new H60 series also offer a bendable wand that makes it easier to vacuum hard-to-reach spots. While the prices are still unknown in the U.S., they will cost €299.99 or €499.99, depending on the model.
Finally, Roborock is launching the Zeo X, a thin washer-dryer. At 544mm deep (not counting the door), it can manage up to 11kg for washing and 6kg for drying, making it perfect for small spaces (and, honestly, most European apartments these days). The company also says the washing machine is smart enough to clean clothes effectively while still treating them gently. It's launching in select EU markets for €1,499.