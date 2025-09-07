What Are Google Play Points And How Do You Use Them?

For those with Android devices, the Google Play Store is a one-stop shop for all things apps and games. But did you know that you can also set yourself up to start earning Google Play Points? Google doesn't exactly shout about its Play Points program from the rooftops, but it's an incredible reward system that enhances your Google Play Store experience.

Play Points are accrued on everything from digital purchases to in-app micro transactions. Google also partners with app developers to award Play Points to users who download a featured free app or game that's trying to garner some buzz. Google Play Store users can then turn around and redeem Play Points for in-app exclusive content or to purchase a new movie or audiobook. You'll even be able to earn Play Points for attending special events.

We're pleased to report that there isn't a signup fee or monthly cost for Play Points earners, although you will have to activate the Play Points feature for your Google Account. Here's a step-by-step guide to getting Play Points up and running.