What Are Google Play Points And How Do You Use Them?
For those with Android devices, the Google Play Store is a one-stop shop for all things apps and games. But did you know that you can also set yourself up to start earning Google Play Points? Google doesn't exactly shout about its Play Points program from the rooftops, but it's an incredible reward system that enhances your Google Play Store experience.
Play Points are accrued on everything from digital purchases to in-app micro transactions. Google also partners with app developers to award Play Points to users who download a featured free app or game that's trying to garner some buzz. Google Play Store users can then turn around and redeem Play Points for in-app exclusive content or to purchase a new movie or audiobook. You'll even be able to earn Play Points for attending special events.
We're pleased to report that there isn't a signup fee or monthly cost for Play Points earners, although you will have to activate the Play Points feature for your Google Account. Here's a step-by-step guide to getting Play Points up and running.
Google Play Points: How to set up, earn, and monitor
If you're using a mobile device, you can activate Play Points for your Google Account in the Google Play Store app. Launch the Play Store, then tap your profile icon at the top-right corner of the screen. Tap Play Points > Join. If you're using a computer, head to the Play Store site, then click Play Points > Join.
Play Points are only available in specific countries (including the U.S.). You must also be using a Google Account that isn't regulated by a school or parent, has a payment method set up, and has a billing address that matches the Google Play country you live in. As mentioned, you'll earn Play Points from downloading specific apps and games; though, which companies and platforms offer Play Point promos will vary by country.
To keep tabs on how many Play Points you've earned, launch the Play Store app, then tap your profile icon > Play Points. You should see a dashboard that displays your current point earnings. Tap Use to see what items and promos are currently available, or choose Play credit to have your Play Points turned into Play Store currency. You can also donate Play Points to a cause. Do keep in mind that once you tap Use points, you're locked into whatever in-app or in-game purchases you've made — so no refunds. (The same goes for Play Points you donate.)
Point multipliers, levels, and other perks
As you earn points throughout a calendar year, you'll automatically be placed into one of five point tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Every tier (except Bronze) has a point multiplier, with the maximum multiplier being 1.6 points back for every dollar spent as a Diamond user. Once you earn enough points to reach a new level, you'll stay at that level until the end of the following calendar year, even if you don't earn any additional points. There may also come a time when a special promotion nets you more points than what you'd earn with your current point multiplier.
Excluding Bronze, each point tier also offers weekly prizes, and the Platinum and Diamond tiers give you access to premium Google support for any Play Store-related issues you may end up dealing with. You can check your current status by heading into the Play Store app, then tap your profile icon > Play Points > More > Level benefits. To claim your weekly prize (these reset every Friday), tap your profile icon > Play Points > Perks > Open > Claim Your Weekly Prize.
You can see what your current point multiplier is, too, by tapping Play Points > Earn. This screen will also show you what promotions and other offers are available to you. Do be aware that if you end up returning or canceling a purchase you earned points on, those points are deducted from your balance and level status.