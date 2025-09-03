New Pixel Drop Brings Material 3 Expressive Design To More Pixels, And Android Devices Get A Few Interesting Features

Google on Wednesday released several new Android features, including a big Pixel Drop that brings Android 16's new Material 3 Expressive design to Pixel phones older than the brand-new Pixel 10 series. Google also released updates for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch, and made available a few AI features to more Android users, while also improving wireless earphone audio experiences for users. For example, two people can pair their earphones to the same device to listen to the same music, podcast, or other type of content.

The Material 3 Expressive release for more Pixel phones is easily the highlight of Google's announcements on Wednesday. Google demoed the new design language for Android earlier this year, introducing new concepts that should make using smartphones easier than ever. Android 16 phones will feature new animations and shapes, and dynamic menus that bring a touch of color to visually inform the user about what's available on the screen. Live effects bring animations to the lock screen wallpaper, and users can customize the Phone app by creating visuals for their friends and family.

While Android 16 launched earlier this summer, the Material 3 Expressive design wasn't ready for that initial rollout. The Pixel 10 phones unveiled a few weeks ago come with Material 3 Expressive on board. Starting Wednesday, Pixel 6 and newer devices will get the new Material 3 Expressive design. The list of supported devices receiving Google's early September Pixel Drop includes the Pixel Tablet.